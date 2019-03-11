This International Women’s Day, we must fight for the right of women and people everywhere to make their own decision about their bodies, lives and futures.
Donald Trump has prioritized harmful right-wing rhetoric and policy at the expense of women and people’s well-being worldwide. His very first action was to sign his Global Gag Rule, withholding access to vital reproductive healthcare from people around the world.
Denying people access to lifesaving reproductive healthcare, including safe abortion, is the height of hypocrisy for an administration that claims to so value life. Trump’s Global Gag Rule cuts off crucial funding for contraception, HIV/AIDS, malaria and prenatal care.
Our leaders must reject this disgraceful policy. I thank Representatives Grijalva and Kirkpatrick for supporting the Global Health, Empowerment and Rights Act that would permanently repeal the Global Gag Rule. Lets celebrate International Women’s Day by supporting the equal rights of women and people everywhere.
Kristen Godfrey, she/her #Fight4HER Organizer
@fight4heraz
Kristen Godfrey
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.