It seems today that five of our US Supreme Court justices think that they can channel what the authors of the US Constitution and Amendments "meant" and will vote to uphold what they deem to be The Meaning.
I, for one, do not believe in mediums who claim to speak to the dead, however I do believe that times change and the interpretation of the US Constitution must be done through the lens of current technology. There is no way that the Founders could have anticipated cars and airplanes and rockets and computers and smart phones. So I posit that strict interpretation of the words cannot be accomplished because the meanings of words change over time.
Take, for example, "sex" and "guns". For those who wish to define "sex" as that which is on one's birth certificate should also define "guns" as single-shot muskets.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.