LETTER TO THE EDITOR – Arizona Daily Star
I read this week that the United States is considering invading Venezuela to depose their leader and “evil dictator” Maduro. Do we have any business there? NO! The behind the scenes leaders of the U.S. are again trying to squelch anything that reeks of SOCIALISM – Maduro’s political philosophy. They are even more scared of COMMUNISM (that doesn’t really work). Why? Because they are afraid they might actually work as economic systems and endanger CAPITALISM – the system that keeps them in power and controlling the world. That is why the United States has gone to war in Korea, Viet Nam, Iraq (big oil), Afghanistan, and clandestinely half a dozen Central and South American countries. The American people don’t even realize this because their attention is kept occupied by a couple of U.S. presidents that do wild and outrageous things. These presidents have been put in office to distract us like “monkeys-on-a-stick. WAKE UP, AMERICA!
Dennis Bourret
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.