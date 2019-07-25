The Iran Nuclear Deal was duly reached by the U.N. Security Council permanent members (U.S., U.K., Russia,France, China plus Germany and the European Union. There had been no claims by these members that Iran had been in violation when Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the U.S, out. This, along with the Trump initiated sanctions which blackmail countries from purchasing Iranian oil and increased military presence in the Mid-east , has created an untenable potential of another war. It is obvious that this administration ignores history and the blunders of Iraq. How can those European allies and Congress (especially well meaning Republicans) continue to allow this president to caress the dictators of Russia, North Korea and Saudi Arabia while refusing to look for ways to de-escalate this crisis with Iran?
CHARLES CABRERA
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.