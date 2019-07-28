I noticed that the lead story on the front page of the Star the past two days has been about Iran and growing Mideast tensions. While Iran has always been somewhat of a concern, it was not the major concern it currently is now that Donald Trump has gotten involved. Trump withdrew the United States from a multi-country agreement that limited and monitored Iran’s nuclear capabilities solely because the agreement was negotiated by the Obama administration. Now that the United States has abandoned the agreement, Iran figures it can as well, and so has ramped up its nuclear program to levels at or above those specified in the agreement. Then to add fuel to the fire, Trump imposes heavy sanctions on Iran and Iran counters by shooting down an American drone and harassing ships in the Strait of Hormuz. If this escalates into a needless war with Iran, just remember who started the whole thing: Donald Trump.
Douglas Maul
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.