It is the height of irony to have Forty-five's comments to the Republican Jewish Coalition last Saturday greeted by raucous applause and cheers by that body.
Statements like "our country is full" , "our system is full", "you can't come in," "asylum is a 'scam'" are reminiscent of what our country said to the immigrants from Europe trying to escape the systematic murder of millions of people.
That descendants of Holocaust survivors reacting as they did to those statements is shameful as well as ironic. It is the antithesis of the values we are taught by our religion. It is especially shameful at Passover when we read the words of the sage Hillel who was asked to describe the Bible while standing on one foot:
"Love your neighbor as yourself. That is the meaning of the Bible, the rest is commentary."
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
