The novel "1984" was required reading in high school. In the last part of the book an interrogator holds up 4 fingers and asks how many his victim sees. The victim says 4. The interrogator says " it could be 3, it could be 5. It is whatever the government tells you it is." We are there. This week the president told his audience not to believe what they see or what they hear.
He also had the official video, audio and written records of the debacle in Helsinki edited to hide the real content of the reports. So, for the first time since the inauguration day I agree with Trump. He believes his supporters are so much under his thrall that they will continue supporting him. I am sick beyond words. To those who don't support him — be a Super Hero. VOTE for Sanity. Be the Blue Tsunami. Not just the wave.
Sue Rowen
Green Valley
