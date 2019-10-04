After being subpoenaed, Rudy Giuliani made the smug comment: "Those guys should remember that I'm a lawyer." More correctly, he's a consigliere for the White House mob. And Giuliani should remember Watergate: four of Nixon's top aides went to prison. Altogether, 69 persons associated with Watergate were charged with crimes and 48 were convicted. Right now, the only person in Trump's inner circle who shouldn't be nervous is the whistleblower.

James Merry

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

