Re: Sept. 26 article "SEPTEMBER TIME MACHINE."
Thanks to the Star's offering us pages from history, I learned from the issue of Sept.17, 1940, that Wendell Willkie-- running to unseat President Roosevelt--claimed in a campaign speech that FDR had "telephoned Hitler and Mussolini and urged them to sell Czechoslovakia down the river at Munich" in 1938. In another speech, he asserted that if Roosevelt won, "we would all be living under an American totalitarian government before the third term is finished."
Willkie is usually treated kindly in history books, but this suggests the possibility that some cicada-like virus can erupt among Republican candidates when elections roll around, and they have trouble staying sane. Symptoms may include paranoid, demented accusations and blustering threats: "Treason!" "Socialism!" "Hatred of America!" "We're drowning in a sea of debt!" and so on.
Herbert Schneidau
Foothills
