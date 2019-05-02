Why are we celebrating the stock market's highs while our infrastructure is crumbling?
Why are we celebrating the stock market's highs while Arizona schools receive less funding now than before the Great Recession and teachers have to buy their own supplies?
Why are we celebrating the stock market's highs while millions of us lack adequate health insurance?
Why are we celebrating the stock market's highs while farms go under?
Why are we celebrating the stock market's highs while 3 & 4 year olds do not attend high quality preschool?
We know why Putin is celebrating. Why are we?
Eileen Feldgus
SaddleBrooke
