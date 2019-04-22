Trump saying the investigators of him/his campaign were “Treasonous” confused me. So I looked up the word treason in my Websters Second Edition, Unabridged (3,450 pages). The definition goes back to England when Kings ruled the land. It also is defined by US law as acts against the state.
Is Trump the King or the state? Neither.
Maybe he is so ignorant he does not know the "oranges” or the meaning of treason. In my opinion, he sees himself as our King and our state.
Is he safer now that Barr has tried to spin the Mueller Report? I do not believe the attempt will be successful in the long run. I had to laugh at Barr’s claim that the WH had “cooperated fully with the investigation”. I also laughed at Sekulow’s claim that Trump would disapprove of anyone lying. Too many of us can remember past the last 5,000 lies from the WH. Read the summaries in the Report. They tell a different story.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
