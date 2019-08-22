Every time we buy a product from China, we are contributing towards the Chinese army, navy, air force, and their stockpile of weapons, its infrastructure, artificial intelligence advancements, cyber attacks, etc. and thereby making China a stronger nation. Consider that the military fortified islands being built in the East China Sea are also being done with American dollars and these islands threaten free marine passage and worldwide commerce.
Paying less for an item may end up being very costly in the future if China becomes a country that we need to defend ourselves from. Suggest we consider the alternative of trying to save a few dollars and buy only products “Made in the USA” which helps America’s economy and strength and not China’s.
Warren Wright
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.