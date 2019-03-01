It is time for Sen. McSally to choose which she supports: the Constitution or Trump. If Congress lets Trump redirect funds from the military and drug interdiction to his useless wall by declaring a national emergency, then he , and any future president, could simply declare a national emergency whenever they wish to accomplish anything — regardless of the will of the people and Congress. That, Sen. McSally, is a dictatorship.
Alan Rubens
Northeast side
