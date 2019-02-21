Like many topics, discussions about our southern border trigger strong emotions, so I'd like to present a few ideas based on fact, rather than on emotion.
In January of this year, the Government Accountability Office asked our intelligence agencies to determine what threats would constitute the greatest threats to our national security. The agencies came up with 26 items. Drugs and criminals coming from Mexico were not on the list.
We currently spend over $20 billion a year on border security, split between Customs, Border Patrol, and ICE. In addition, congress JUST passed a bill to modestly increase our spending to further strengthen the protections we currently have in place. The lack of an enormous and expensive border wall does not constitute a national emergency. It is simply a triumph of common sense over fear-mongering paranoia.
Thomas Brennan
Southwest side
