Is it possible President Trump is a psychopath? Dr. Robert Hare from Vancouver, Canada developed a standard test of psychopathy. “It’s now the top violence risk assessment tool used by forensic psychologists in North America.” (Discovery Magazine, June 2016, page 54.)
Psychopathy Check List: as developed by Dr. Hare and published in Discovery Magazine.
-glibness/superficial charm, grandiose sense of self-worth, need for stimulation/proneness to boredom, pathological lying, conning/manipulation, lack of remorse/guilt, shallow affect, callousness/lack of empathy, parasitic lifestyle, promiscuous sexual behavior, early behavior problems, lack of realistic, long-term goals, impulsivity, failure to accept responsibility, many short-term marital relationships, juvenile delinquency and criminal versatility.
Each of the 20 personality traits are valued: 0 for no presence, 1 for uncertain and 2 for definitely present. Psychopaths score 30 to 40 points. I scored President Trump as 38, but then, I am not an expert.
I would like to hear what the experts in psychopathy have to say.
Corbett Alley
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.