Is the “American Dream” augmented? In addition to work, family reunification, and safety, healthcare is a large pull factor for migration to the United States. However, undocumented immigrants, including DACA holders, are ineligible to receive most public benefits. Starting in November, immigrant-visa applicants would be required to prove they can afford health care. This obstacle, targeted towards immigrants, also shines a light on the number of U.S. citizens who are already without health insurance. In 2017, 20.55 million of those uninsured were the U.S. born and naturalized citizens. Thus, exposing the flaws in the American healthcare system. I urge politicians to consider these numbers and mobilize in creating healthcare a human right for all.
As the rates of immigration to the United States rise and the rates of healthcare coverage fall, we have to ask ourselves: “is the U.S. facing an immigration problem or a healthcare problem?”
Jhenitza Raygoza
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.