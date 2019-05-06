There is no such thing as a “feminine” response. The fact that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is a girl doesn’t demean how tragedies should be reacted to. Don’t get me wrong Prime Minister Ardern was very reassuring and empathetic to the victims but, that doesn’t account for every other male leader and what he’s done in similar incidents. The past two presidents dedicated less than 20 percent of their speech to the victims in post-attack statements versus Arden who dedicated about half of her speech about the victims. This does show that women are more compassionate about the victims and the people involved more than the attack itself and the image it provides for them. It’s interesting to see the differences between both men and woman but it shouldn’t affect their status. A label such as “feminine” degrades Prime Minister Arden. Degrading her as a women and having a womanly response and most people will see that as a bad thing.
Gabriella Judd
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.