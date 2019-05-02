April 24, 2019 John William King was executed in Texas. King and two others murdered James Byrd Jr. Three men beat and dragged Byrd behind a pickup for three miles on a rough dirt road. This happened in 1998. I can tell you now this could happen again. I didn't know anyone could hate so much. King never showed any remorse. Is this my America I protected in Vietnam? I see a hateful climate Right now in our Country! Like we said in the 60s, peace and Love.

David E. Leon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments