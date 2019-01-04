I realize that the Trumpeteers who support the Incompetent-in-Chief are not up to date on facts or realistic expectations. They appear to follow and believe the president - I use that term loosely - no matter what inconsistencies may be involved, nor which side of the bed he awoke this morning.
Health care appeared to be the number one issue in the mid-terms, allowing the Democrats to overtake the House and several state assemblies and governorships.
Here is what the recent Trump-supported decision regarding the ACA will mean to you who supported this action:
Protections for people with pre-existing conditions will disappear. Insurers will no longer have to cover young adults up to age 26 under their parents’ plans.
Annual and lifetime limits on coverage will again be permitted.
There will be no cap on out-of-pocket costs.
Insurers could return to charging people more based on their age, gender or profession.
Is this what you signed up and voted for?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
