In the aftermath of the Muller report I recently saw a TV interview of a person who said “Trump is a disgusting person but he has done so much good for the country.” Many agree that Trump is a disgusting person with near complete disregard for the law. But has he done “much good for the country”?
The good: the economy (he gets partial credit), efforts to deal with immigration and criminal justice sentencing reform.
The bad: failure to solve immigration, efforts to take away health care, increased income inequality from the tax cuts, strained relationships with allies, increasing federal deficit, disbelief in climate change, and his inability to work with Congress.
Yet to be determined: North Korea, NAFTA, China trade and tariffs, and roll back of regulations, especially those which protected consumers or the environment.
So we have a good economy with a disgusting president who would take away health care from many while ignoring climate change. Is this good for the country? Your vote in 2020 will decide.
Michael Mulcahy
Northeast side
