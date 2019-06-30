A companion once asked the Holy Prophet of Islam, “Inform me of such a deed that if I perform it, I may be directly admitted into paradise.” He replied, “You should free a slave and if you are unable to do so alone, then do so with the help of others.”
This Wednesday is the 154th annual Juneteenth, celebrating of the emancipation of slaves in Texas marking the end of slavery across the United States.
Unfortunately, some countries still uphold the institution of Slavery today with Qatar and Uzbekistan being in the top 5.
The leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community said in 2014, "A person’s prayers will not be accepted if they are not striving to end all forms of slavery. And a person’s prayers will not be accepted if they do not show mercy to one another and indeed to all forms of God’s Creation.”
I wish all people a most memorable and celebratory Juneteenth and pray the battle against slavery be won!
AAMIR QURAISHY
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.