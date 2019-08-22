Most American Jews, myself included, strongly value civil liberties, religious freedom, and free speech, especially the freedom to criticize. Israel was totally out of line banning Representatives Tlaib and Omar at the behest of the Trump administration because they are Muslims and have criticized Israel in defense of the Palestinian cause. The world has tolerated racist ideologies and hate speech way too freely in the past, to disastrous results as we all too well know, and we Jews, of all people, should not be complicit in allowing racist ideologies to flourish in our world today.
Mark Elson
West side
