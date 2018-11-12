We have a very interesting political situation germinated by the attacks on the Twin Towers. We are a divided nation.
Citizens are cautious as to where, when, and to whom they can talk "politics". My suggestion is that citizens read or reread Sinclair Lewis' classic about 1930's politics,(IT CAN'T HAPPEN HERE") as issues resurface; such as one political thought, anti-whatever, arrests by "minutemen", values, "normalcy" and voter restriction. It can happen here. Although Sinclair Lewis' despot was based on Huey Long of Louisiana, analyze the book in terms of the current political scene.
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
