The proof of the invasions from the South in right on the front page of the Star’s Nov. 2 edition. It shows 10 military age men on a speeding truck flying the Mexican and Honduran flags. Multiply this by 1,000 with the caravans on their way here. An army regiment has about 5,000 people, so, people-wise, we have two regiments ready to bull their way into the U.S. as they did into Mexico.
I have yet to see any U.S. or white flags of surrender in the media coverage of this invasion. I have yet to hear these people say they’ll renounce their citizenship and assimilate into American culture. They’ll settle into their social enclaves and continue to display their Salvadoran/Mexican/Honduran flags, not learn English nor study our Constitution, which guarantees them a wealth of rights. Trump is correct by sending troops to the border.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.