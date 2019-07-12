When I am asked if I am a conservative or a liberal, I have to frown. To govern a nation, there are issues to be conservative about and issues to be liberal about. It is never just one approach or another. I believe in the need for a strong military to defend our nation. I also believe that diplomacy precedes military action. I do believe in free enterprise and free trade. Americans have the right to an honest profit through hard work, innovation and FAIR business practices. There are times to be liberal on issues. I believe that it is wrong to make a profit in certain areas of a nations needs. Education of our citizens, health care / medicine, and social services are not the places to make a profit. These needs should be met by non-profit business entities. I am neither all conservative or all liberal on all issues facing our nation. I take a stance based on national interests, compassion and common sense.
Richard Bechtold
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.