In his Christmas message to the troops, President Trump said 'It's a disgrace' as he chastised the Democrats for not giving him his wall (that most Americans do not want) saying drugs and bad people are coming into this country (offering no proof) and the Stock Market plunge is also their fault and the Federal Reserve is hurting our economy and the Democrats are preparing to harass him. I for one hope he doesn't get his wall and the Democrats would do well to stay on his case until he either resigns or is impeached for his outlandish behavior and lies virtually every day. The reality is I truly believe he doesn't know what he's doing and that, in my book makes him exceedingly dangerous. Look in the mirror, Mr. President and see the real disgrace.
Herb Stark
Mooresville, N.C.
