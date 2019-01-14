Twenty-three days and counting, the turmoil rages on in D.C. as we once again see the paralysis of politics. Nancy Pelosi says this is about Trump creating a diversion to the Mueller investigation; possibly but not insightful. This is really about Trump posturing himself for the next election. He is in office because of the Electoral College and if you are paying attention you will notice he is pandering to those smaller states that helped him get elected.
The president doesn't care about the federal employees because he doesn't need their votes. Before any impeachment investigation, Congress should move swiftly to eliminate the Electoral College from our election process. Without the Electoral College the president has no hope of being re-elected. A wall isn't going to stop people from crossing our southern border and Trump knows this because Border Patrol has shown him the tunnels. It's not about the wall, it's probably not even about Mueller, it's about the election.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
