In July of 2016 the Star printed a letter comparing Trump's campaign rhetoric to that of Adolph Hitler in the 1920s. Trump's thinking runs in channels not understood by the normal person. Trump is capable of thinking he can turn fair minded people into supporters by having an "anonymous" cohort write the editorial critical of his presidency. It serves his base to claim another attempt to diminish him with national fake news.
The man has built a paper dragon to slay. His mind has a depth of evil beyond comprehension.
Billy H. Conn
Midtown
