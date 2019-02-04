Re: the Feb. 2 column "Why a baffled Ocasio-Cortez deserves our gratitude."
Jay Ambrose wrote a column claiming that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is baffled by reality. I would say that Mr. Ambrose is the one that is baffled. Let's look at his point. First, she is a socialist. Mr. Ambrose says this will bankrupt the country. Well, Canada's medical program spends about 40 percent of what the U.S. spends (per person) and gets better results. This would result in a yearly savings of around $2 trillion. Hardly bankrupt territory.
Next she supports an aggressive approach to renewable energy. Mr. Ambrose says this will bankrupt the country. Iowa and Texas aren't bankrupt. They have the highest percentages of renewable energy in the U.S. Finally, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez supports taxing the very rich. Once again, he says this will bankrupt the U.S. Funny that didn't bankrupt the country in the '50s, when our economy was the best ever. Maybe Mr. Ambrose thinks "bankrupt" means saving money?
Anthony Mendoza
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.