How much clearer can it be? Trump is utterly incompetent - Doesn’t read. Doesn’t listen to briefings. No discernible education. Not a lawyer. Not familiar with International relations other than bribing people to get his hotels built and businesses established.
He says he read Acosta’s transcripts regarding Epstein’s case and sees “no evidence of wrongdoing.” Two problems; he doesn’t read and he’s not legally trained. Still, more and more young women, some still underage, emerge. How long before the Trump name is further tarnished?
To all of this, at a time when world tensions are high, he not only wants to get rid of Dan Coats, Director of National Intelligence, he wants to abolish the department entirely. “It’s an unnecessary bureaucratic layer.” And, “I don’t need (read that to mean READ), those Daily Briefs anyway. I know what’s going on.”
Coats is one of the most competent people in the entire administration (Maybe a receptionist on the third floor?) Trump hates competence.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
