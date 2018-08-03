Re: the Aug. 1 article "US says driving would be riskier if fuel standards were tougher."
The Trump administration has come up with some pretty outlandish reasoning for some of their ideas, but this one has to be the craziest yet. Do they really think that people will buy this contorted "logic"? Maybe those who want to feel good about their gas-guzzlers might, but I suspect that, deep down, even they don't really believe it.
People are not driving less because their vehicles get lower gas mileage. They're driving more because gas is so cheap. If we really want to save lives, maybe we should make gas cost $10 per gallon!
Aston Bloom
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.