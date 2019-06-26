The difference is “not in the word, but in the deed,” i.e., a capitalist can be a good and fair business person, or make profits/money as a tax dodger, drug dealer or human trafficker; a socialist country can have leaders who promote programs that are fair and just for all, or authoritarians who only care for their own; in a democracy politicians and government leaders can be chosen by supporters of the mature and intelligent or selfish and narrow minded; “every religion” has members and leaders who are controlling and abusive or committed to guiding and caring; plumbers and mechanics can be honest, or be cheaters, etc. and etc… It is the deeds that count not the word.

Dr. Richard Packard

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

