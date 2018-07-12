In the July 11 opinion section I saw yet another example our ongoing gullibility crisis. A voter described how he voted Trump because he could not tolerate a Clinton presidency. I have heard the same reasoning from Democrats as the reason for voting Hillary. There are many political parties in this nation but most voters don't investigate them because the media has "black balled" them to the point that voters believe they are a waste of time.
Our two party system has brought us the Vietnam war, the Iraq invasion, the Great Recession, the Citizens United decision, etc. Its track record is not stellar. Most of our media has an agenda and that agenda is to vote two party — and people do. Propaganda needs a gullible audience to work. Question more!
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills
