Re: the July 24 letter to the editor "Putin's big win."
The writer complains about Vladimir Putin's influence on American policy. She mentions "the rollback of environmental, educational, financial and civil-rights legislation and regulations, all of which were initially enacted to protect our citizens" and sees this as evidence of Putin's power over President Trump.
These policies are actually standard Republican prescriptions that have been pursued by members of that party since the 1980s. What was once seen as the influence of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable or the Koch brothers is now being perceived as the Kremlin's handiwork. Things are getting crazy out there.
Bill Miller
Midtown
