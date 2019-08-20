Another Mass Shooting and we no longer remember: Columbine, Sandy Hook - grammar school - (27), Las Vegas - a concert - (58 dead/ 500+ wounded), Orlando -nightclub - (49/58), Parkland-high school (17/?), San Bernardino-office Christmas party-(14/22), Ft. Hood -military base -(3/6), Ft. Hood, TX (13/32)Sutherland Springs, TX-church-(26/20).
Binghamton, NY-civic center-(13), Washington Navy Yard (12), Aurora,-movie theater-(12/70), Pittsburgh-Jewish Synagogue-(11), Santa Fe, TX-high school -(10), Alabama-random shoppers-(10), Burlington, WA-shopping Mall-(5), El Paso- back-to-school shoppers at Wal-Mart -(20/??).
Roseburg, OR-community college-(9/9), Chattanooga, TN-military centers-(5/3), Charleston, SC-black church (9), Isla Vista, CA -Saturday date night-(6/7), Santa Monica SM College-(5), Tucson - a Congresswoman’s talk - (6/11). Dozens of others cities.
All killed or wounded by gun. All in the last 10 years. They say “guns don’t kill people. They don’t say, “People WITH guns kill people.” We can do something.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
