The political left and the main street media have politicized the southern border wall, but have overlooked, ignored or just never read the laws that have been passed. President Trump is not doing anything illegal in wanting to add fencing, walls or barriers to the southern border; he is following the laws.
The Secure Fence Act of 2006 was passed by the Senate with a vote of 80-19, with then-Sens. Clinton, Obama and Schumer voting for the bill. This law authorized the construction of double-layer reinforced fencing and additional barriers. Then Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriation Act of 2008 in which “Section 564, Improvement of Barriers at Border” authorized reinforced fencing along not less than 700 miles (it specified what areas to build the wall) of the southwest border where fencing would be most practical and effective and provide for installation of additional barriers…”
Neither bill authorized a dollar amount. Congress, follow the laws you passed an approve the money for the fence/wall/barriers.
Donald Arritola
SaddleBrooke
