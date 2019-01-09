The immigration policies of the nation are broken and need to be addressed for the good of the country instead of for the interests of politicians. Legal status for immigrants living here illegally, new immigration policies for legal immigration, new rules for refugee status, and border security, must be addressed. The agreement that was reached in the Bush years but unfortunately never passed, should be the starting point. Open the government immediately. Then lock up representatives from executive and legislative branches and immigration experts until a solution is reached. Camp David without frills, social activities and alcohol would be a great place for the conference.
Jon Stromquist
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.