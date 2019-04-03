Congress and the Administration must act to reduce prescription drug prices. The President, long ago, said drug companies are ripping us off. Identical drugs in advanced nations cost about half of the price in the USA. Numerous bills were introduced last year in both houses of Congress, and the parade of bills is once again poised to:
1. Allow individuals with a prescription to import a 90 day supply of safe and lower priced drugs from Canada,
2. Have Medicare put its drug list out for bid, saving billions of dollars,
3. Ban deals made by brand-name drug manufacturers to delay lower cost generic drug introductions.
Many of these bills have companion bills in both houses and some have bi-partisan support.
One would think this is a no brainer, but the multitudes of pharmaceutical lobbyists coupled with massive campaign contributions, to both parties, has prevented significant progress, with only minor bills ever getting out of the controlling committees. Let’s tell Congress to act now!
Don Jensen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.