What an exciting year this has been for President Trump. Fighting to get that Wall built, meeting with (and cozying up to) tyrants Kim Jong-Un and Vladimir Putin, battling sexual assault charges, all of which must put a strain on our beleaguered president.
To his credit, the economy is strong with unemployment at a record low and his administration arranged for the remains of soldiers who fought in the Korean war be returned to the United States so families could have some sense of closure. Through all this, I await with great anticipation, the release of President Trump's tax records that should have been released as soon as he was sworn in back in January of 2017. How much longer must we wait as the IRS, DOJ and the FBI continue to dig 'Deep In The Heart Of Taxes' to expose our fake president?
Herb Stark
Mooresville, N.C.
