Let's see, we are in a trade war with China with no end in sight and our president is demanding a wall on the southern border with Mexico. I propose that instead of imposing more tariffs on China, we ease those tariffs in exchange for a good portion of the Great Wall to be dismantled and shipped to the Gulf Coast and the California coast where the pieces are to be unloaded, shipped, and reconstructed along our southern border.
China no longer needs this wall, as the Huns, Mongols, and Manchurians no longer pose a threat. Although this was on a much smaller scale, the London Bridge was dismantled in 1967 and relocated to Lake Havasu. This would end the U.S. government shutdown, President Trump and the Republicans would cheer, China would be happier. Our commander in chief, of course, would take all the credit.
Jerry Divijak
Northeast side
