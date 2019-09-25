A non economist thinking about economic advancement and economic decline by looking at economic numbers thru non economic eyes after an economic recession and hoping for an economic recovery to improve the economy in an economic driven country. Nothing can go up forever including GDP. Increase population produces more buyers good for economy bad for mother earth. Zero population growth bad for the economy good for mother earth.Coming out of a recession manufactures increase production for consumer goods they hope to sell . When people start buying for their " needs" the economy starts feeding on itself . Then consumers start buying their " wants" , remodel house ,vacations ,RVs etc and after that has been mostly satisfied the economy slows down and people pay off debt and start saving . Fewer sales and manufacturers cut back . The economy slows and heads down . And repeats . The service economy transfer wealth but does not produce it.
Donald Plummer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.