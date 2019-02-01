Re: the Jan. 29 letter to the editor "Electoral College keeps US going."
The letter defending our Electoral College gives undeserved credit to Thomas Jefferson. Actually, it was Jefferson's enemy, Alexander Hamilton, who defended the Electoral College in No. 68 of the Federalist Papers. Hamilton noted that the "sense of the people" would be expressed in the selection of presidential electors who would have the temperament and discernment to select a good president. By meeting in the separate state capitals, Hamilton thought those electors would be in a "detached and divided situation" and less subject to "heats and ferments" of partisan opinion.
Hamilton hoped the electoral college would be a check on "cabal, intrigue, and corruption." He wisely warned us that the most "deadly" adversary to our form of government came "chiefly from the desire in foreign powers to gain an improper ascendant in our councils." Isn't it ironic that if the Electoral College had operated as the founders intended, the White House would have a different occupant?
Brian Clymer
Northwest side
