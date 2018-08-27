The recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Zionist Israel may engage our country in a war with the International Muslim Community involving continued terrorism on our soil and the use of weapons of mass destruction. It will have the effect of converting Moderate Muslims to Extreme Muslims; with the view that the United States is Anti-Muslim. Under the guise of "Homeland Security", we have witnessed the transformation of our Society into a Quasi-Military State; the cost for our unstinting support of Zionism and for a Jewish Theocracy in the Middle East based on Political Chicanery, National Deception/Delusion.
The United States must re-formulate our Foreign Policy in the Middle East; that Christians, Jews, and Muslims have a cooperative, co-equal, semi-autonomous share in the political and cultural development of Palestine.
If we have not the rectitude and courage to undue the injustices to the indigenous people of Palestine, this Country will be involved in a Religious War of Self-Destruction.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
