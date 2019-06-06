I could sure use Rev. Graham's help. I'm just an ordinary Bible reader and church goer, so I've found the Bible verse that says, "Let the little children come to me...for it is to such as these that the kingdom of heaven belongs." I just can't find where it says except for the brown ones. I guess they're different somehow. They don't need more than an hour out of doors. They don't need education. They don't need recreational equipment. And they obviously don't need loving care. What kind of adults should we expect them to be since they've been exposed to the worst of humanity?
Fran Marian
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.