President Trump says that any Jew who votes for a Democrat shows ignorance or disloyalty. As a Jew and a Democrat, I reject that claim. Jews are taught to value community, but Trump stokes divisiveness. We are taught to welcome the stranger, but Trump greets those escaping violence and poverty with cages and family separation. We are taught to use "careful speech," but Trump's tweets are nasty and hurtful. We are taught "tikkun olam"--to repair the earth--but Trump weakens environmental protections and denies climate change. We are taught "tzeddakah," charity, but Trump focuses on helping the 1%. In sum, both my value system and my loyalty to the United States demand I do everything I can to ensure Trump's defeat. As for Israel, Trump's actions have diminished the possibility of a two-state solution--the only credible way for Israel to survive. Vote Republican? I don't think so.
Carol Weinstein
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.