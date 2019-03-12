During the Charlottesville rally in 2017, the attendees were carrying torches, wearing swastikas, and chanting "Jews will not replace us".
In October of 2018, 11 people were killed at a synagogue in Philadelphia.
Now, of course, the conservatives are appalled that comments by the newly elected Muslim from Minnesota made remarks that some people consider anti-Semitic, even though she is absolutely correct about Israel's heavy influence on our foreign policy in the Mideast, which largely ignores the plight of the Palestinians.
https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/israel-absolved-palestinian-women-rights-abuse-190308090710113.html
Typical Republican hypocrisy.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/03/house-broadly-condemns-hate-divide-ilhan-omar-190307223135152.html
The House resolution also properly criticized Islamaphobia, and we are far from the only country where Islamaphobia is a problem:
https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/noura-bendali-muslim-dane-fighting-islamophobia-190307234624856.html
Thomas Brennan
Southwest side
