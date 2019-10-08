The current unemployment rate is at 3.5%. Historically, that is a very low rate and, generally, everybody is working. That makes the economy look good. Yet, the rate of poverty is more than 3 times higher than that. And that works out to about 40 million people living in poverty during full employment.
That shows that working pay is not at a living wage. No one seems to connect those dots. So when will that connecting happen? We need to pay more attention to people working at levels below a living wage.
John Yoakum
Downtown
