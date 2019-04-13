Suddenly caught up in a perfect storm of a Whitman's Sampler box size number of Democratic candidates for President and the #metoo movement, good guy Joe Biden is now under intense scrutiny and criticism. There is no breaking news here. Certain women felt uncomfortable by his behavior. No accusations that he acted with any sort of bad intent. In response Joe said "I hear you and I will change." Are we good? Depends on our intent. If we only want to tear someone down, then no. If we genuinely want to help someone to learn and change, well then, absolutely. Its worth asking: What is it I am aiming to accomplish? And maybe just a teaspoonful extra patience with the older folks??
Paul Simon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.