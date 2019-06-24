Presidential candidate Joe Biden announced he would CURE CANCER IF ELECTED PRESIDENT during a campaign speech in Ottumwa, Iowa on June 11th. The key word is, "if." He is certainly giving false hope to tens of thousands of cancer patients, theoretically holding them "hostage" for votes in 2020. He has placed a "take it or leave it" CONDITION ON HIS PROMISE.....YOU ......THE VOTER. Whatever integrity the man had is now plummeting to zero!
William Davis
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.