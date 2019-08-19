Democrat Pres. candidate Joe Biden stated that he would do a mandatory government "buy back" of "assault rifles." There are approximately 15 million semi-automatic ARs and AK47s in civilian ownership. Biden did not say how much the government would pay, or if they would also pay for such typical accessories as sights, lights, lasers, extra magazines and ammunition that most owners buy, oftentimes cumulatively costing more than the rifle itself. Biden did not say what would happen to owners who purchased their firearm legally but failed to comply? Would they be made into criminals? Would the ATF be sent out to do forced entries into their homes to seize them? This is why supporters of 2nd Amendment Rights oppose gun registration. If there was such a government list, Biden or some other Democrat would know exactly who to take firearms from, semi-automatic rifles now, then semi-automatic handguns later. Most owners of semi-auto rifles will NOT comply with any mandatory government buy back or registration program!
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.